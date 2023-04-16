Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,524.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

IRDM opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.12 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.