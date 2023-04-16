iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 86,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 126,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

