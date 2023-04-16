iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

