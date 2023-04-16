Jeffrey Dossett Sells 495 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,893 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,685.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $465,920.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $137.46 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

