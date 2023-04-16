JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,688 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

