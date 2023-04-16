Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after buying an additional 310,473 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

