Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

