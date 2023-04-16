Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

