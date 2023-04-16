Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.