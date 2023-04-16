Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 103,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

