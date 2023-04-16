JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

