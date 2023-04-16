Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

