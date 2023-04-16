Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

