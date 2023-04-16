Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $26,515.71 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,224,202.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.74 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $530.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
