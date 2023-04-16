Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $26,515.71 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,224,202.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.74 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $530.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.