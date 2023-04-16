Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Position Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 34,002 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 576,242 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,043 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

