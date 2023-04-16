Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

