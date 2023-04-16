M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,176 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

