Michael G. Ellis Sells 12,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.95 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

