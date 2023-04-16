Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

About Microsoft

Get Rating

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

