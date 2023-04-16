MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $82.54 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

