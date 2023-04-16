Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,337 shares of company stock worth $82,740,232. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

