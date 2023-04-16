Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.63. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

