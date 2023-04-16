Motive Wealth Advisors Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 107,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,139 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.