National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,112 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

