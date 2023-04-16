Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 41,828 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,828 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 3,973.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 69.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AES by 59.5% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

