Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

