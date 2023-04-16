Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Valvoline by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

