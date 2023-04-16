Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.9 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.