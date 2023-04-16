Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE opened at $359.21 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.07.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.