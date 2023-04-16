Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.