Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 65,778 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $193,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

