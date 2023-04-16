Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.