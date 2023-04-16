Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.26.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
