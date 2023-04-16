Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,655 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 125.6% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

