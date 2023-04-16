Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,337 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

