New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.68 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.