New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,802 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.78 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

