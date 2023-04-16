New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,408 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

