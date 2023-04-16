New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 19,492 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vericel were worth $27,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

VCEL stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

