New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,763 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

