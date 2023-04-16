New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $114.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

