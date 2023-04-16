New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop Stock Up 3.0 %

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $185.39 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.