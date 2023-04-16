New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

SIVB opened at $0.58 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

