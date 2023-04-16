New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $24,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Merchants by 724.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 271.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

First Merchants Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also

