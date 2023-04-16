New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

