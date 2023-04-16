New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

