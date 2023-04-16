New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,411 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.56. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

