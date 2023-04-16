New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 27,879 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $26,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

