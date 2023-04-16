New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,890 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.98 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

