New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,660 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $4,063,416. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

