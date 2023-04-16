New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,003 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 203.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

